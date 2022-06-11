Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VHI opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.94. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

