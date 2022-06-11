Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
VHI opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.94. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.69.
Vitalhub Company Profile (Get Rating)
