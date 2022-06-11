Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 254,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $139,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,141 shares of company stock valued at $344,254. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

