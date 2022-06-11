Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

