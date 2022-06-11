Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,131 Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 1,602.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

