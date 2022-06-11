Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 474,832 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.53%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

