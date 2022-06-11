Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

