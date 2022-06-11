Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.71.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $526.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $461.15 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

