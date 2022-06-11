Warp Finance (WARP) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $23.53 or 0.00082630 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $109,963.77 and approximately $31,957.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.