WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €49.05 ($52.74) and last traded at €49.05 ($52.74). Approximately 832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.30 ($53.01).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of WashTec in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.40 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

