Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 42% This Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00347206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00413529 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

