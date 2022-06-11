Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $46.49 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

