Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,599 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 368.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $13,244,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

