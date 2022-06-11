Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $204.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

