Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 2,977 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

MDT opened at $92.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

