Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,001 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

