Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,582,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

BABA opened at $109.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.