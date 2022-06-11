Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

