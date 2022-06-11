Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $115.93 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.