Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $37.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

