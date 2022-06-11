Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

AMGN opened at $240.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

