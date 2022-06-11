Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $105.16 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

