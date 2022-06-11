Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,494,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,369,000 after buying an additional 546,778 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 121.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

