Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.93.

NYSE SMAR opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

