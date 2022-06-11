Wells Fargo & Company Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

