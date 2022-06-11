Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $186.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.82. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

