Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 2,770,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,134. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

