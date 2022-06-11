West Family Investments Inc. Has $452,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC opened at $8.52 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

United Microelectronics Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.