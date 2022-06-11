West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 149.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 196,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

