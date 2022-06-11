West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

NYSE D opened at $79.31 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

