West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

