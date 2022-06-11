West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

