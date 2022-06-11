West Family Investments Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

AON stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.36. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

