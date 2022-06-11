West Family Investments Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average is $184.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

