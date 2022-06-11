West Family Investments Inc. Sells 3,415 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BCE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

