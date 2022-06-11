West Family Investments Inc. Sells 835 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

NYSE:TD opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

