West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 8th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
WFG opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.