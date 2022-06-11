West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 8th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

WFG opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 5.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

