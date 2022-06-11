Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 18,368.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

