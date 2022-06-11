Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

MNDT stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

