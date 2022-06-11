Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

