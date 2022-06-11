Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.55 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.