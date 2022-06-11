Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 2,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $233.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

