Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,883 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SAL Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

