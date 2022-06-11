Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Sells $44,850.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.23. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $27.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

