Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.57.
About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)
