Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.57.

Get Wilton Resources alerts:

About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.