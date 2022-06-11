Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Shares Down 5.5%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. 503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Several brokerages have commented on WIPKF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

