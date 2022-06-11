WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 94.5% in May

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CXSE opened at $40.76 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.
