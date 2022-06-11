WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 94.5% in May

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE opened at $40.76 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter.

