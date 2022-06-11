WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 2.8%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.14. 29,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 85,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

