Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WPNDF stock opened at 0.55 on Tuesday. Wishpond Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.45 and a 12-month high of 1.35.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

