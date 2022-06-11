Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WPNDF stock opened at 0.55 on Tuesday. Wishpond Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.45 and a 12-month high of 1.35.

Wishpond Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

