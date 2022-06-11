Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.43

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.43 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 14018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.9724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

