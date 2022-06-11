WorkQuest Token (WQT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,662.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $195,454.37 and approximately $62,662.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,006,596 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

